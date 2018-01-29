Former officer at Angola found guilty of covering up beating of shackled inmate

A former major at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was found guilty Friday of conspiring to cover up the beating of handcuffed and shackled inmate, and for writing a false report, falsifying records, and lying under oath about the incident.

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted Daniel Davis, 41, of Loranger, of four charges related to the cover-up. Davis and three others supervisors used excessive force against an inmate who was shackled and handcuffed. The other three former officers, James Savoy, 39, John Sanders, 30, and Scotty Kennedy, 49, all previously pleaded guilty to various federal charges for the beating and cover-up. At Davis' trial, two of the other officers testified, describing the abuse and the subsequent cover-up.

Evidence showed Davis and the other three officers conspired to cover up an incident where officers repeatedly punched, kicked, and stomped an inmate, causing serious injury to said inmate, including a gash under his eye, a dislocated shoulder, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. The cover-up included lying to investigators, writing false reports, and fabricating documents to create a false alibi for some of the participating officers.

Davis was convicted of:

Conspiring with other officers to obstruct justice

Obstructing justice by writing a false report

Obstructing justice by corruptly persuading subordinates to lie

Committing perjury by lying under oath in a federal deposition

The jury acquitted Davis of one charge of violating the rights of the inmate by beating him and did not reach a unanimous verdict on a second charge related to the beating.

“Although most corrections officers are good and honest public servants doing an enormously challenging and important job, defendant Davis chose instead to become a criminal himself. His actions were unjustifiable, intolerable, and criminal. Our office remains steadfast in holding accountable those who violate the federal criminal civil rights laws and this prosecution of four high-ranking Angola corrections officers should illustrate that point very clearly. I greatly appreciate the dedication and hard work of the FBI and the prosecutors from my office and the Civil Rights Division who handled this important matter,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

