Louisiana company picked to build part of Bayou Bridge pipeline

Sunland Construction, based out of Eunice, Louisiana, has been selected to build about 55 miles of the 163-mile Bayou Bridge pipeline.

The pipeline will extend from St. Martin Parish to St. James Parish and will travel through the Atchafalaya Basin. Sunland has more than 40 years of pipeline construction experience and also has expertise in shallow water and marsh construction.

The Bayou Bridge pipeline will be an extension of an existing pipeline, which began operating in 2016 and currently runs from Nederland, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana. The new part of the pipeline is expected to be completed by the latter half of 2018. The pipeline should provide a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to transport crude oil to refineries along the Gulf Coast.

The extension will allow the transport of around 280,000 barrels per day, with the ability to expand deliveries to about 480,000 per day.

The project will employ about 2,500 construction workers. Sunland plans to hire additional workers for the project.

The project is expected to generate about $17.6 million in sales tax for businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and stores due to goods and services being purchased during construction.

