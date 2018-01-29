The LSU softball Tigers are looking to make it back to the Women’s College World Series for the fourth straight year.

Head coach Beth Torina previews the 2018 Tiger softball team Tuesday morning at 11:45 from LSU. We will livestream the press conference when it begins

The team will hit the field at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

LSU returns 13 players from last season, including All-American pitchers Carley Hoover and Allie Walljasper.

Hoover went 15-8 , with a 1.19 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 2017, while Walljasper finished with an 18-5 record, a 1.61 ERA and 101 strikeouts.

At the plate, Emily Griggs and Amber Serrett look to lead the Tiger hitting attack.

Griggs is back for her senior season after hitting .317 last year, scoring 43 runs and batting in 27 Tigers.

Serrett had 13 extra base hits including four home runs and batted .263 for the Tigers in 2017.

The Tigers finished the 2017 season with a 48-22 overall record, 12-12 in SEC play.

LSU went 1-2 in the Women’s College Word Series, beating UCLA 2-1 before losing to Florida 7-0 and Oregon 4-1.

The 2018 softball team is picked to finish fourth in the SEC behind Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Tigers open the regular season at Tiger Park on Feb. 8, hosting Illinois-Chicago before taking on UT Arlington, Southern Miss, UMass and Syracuse in the Tiger Classic Feb. 9 and 10.

