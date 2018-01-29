From the First Alert Forecast Team

Sunshine made for a beautiful day, with temperatures getting into the 60s for just about everyone. Skies will stay clear through the evening, overnight, and into Tuesday with transport from the north helping to produce a big drop in temperatures for the next couple of mornings.

The First Alert Forecast calls for a low in the low to mid 30s for Tuesday’s sunrise around metro Baton Rouge. That means many neighborhoods to the north and east of the Red Stick should be ready for a light, brief morning freeze. Sunshine on Tuesday will take temperatures into the mid 50s for the Capital City region on Tuesday afternoon.

Skies remain clear from late Tuesday into early Wednesday, setting the area up for a near repeat on Wednesday morning with near freezing for the Red Stick with light, brief freezes for many WAFB communities north and east of Baton Rouge. Expect a few fair weather clouds to begin returning on Wednesday, making for a mostly sunny afternoon with highs returning to the 60s for the WAFB area.

Baton Rouge will climb to near 70° on Thursday, with clouds increasing through the day and a slight chance of rain into the afternoon and evening drive as our next front approaches from the west. Rain chances will increase from Thursday evening into early Friday as the front slides through. We are currently posting rain chances for late Thursday night into Friday morning at 40 to 50 percent with skies clearing during the latter half of Friday. Highs on Friday will top out around 60° for metro Baton Rouge.

The First Alert Forecast currently sets rain chances at a modest 20 percent for Saturday with Baton Rouge area highs in the upper 50s to near 60° for the afternoon.

Sunday currently looks like a wet day as the next cold front rolls in from the northwest. Rains could even linger into early Monday, but the timing for Sunday’s front is still uncertain. It's also too early to make any confident calls regarding severe weather and/or excessive rain threat for Sunday’s front. The First Alert Storm Team will keep you informed as to how the computer guidance evolves regarding next weekend’s weather as the week progresses.

