Gov. John Bel Edwards, other officials attend ceremonial opening of LSU's Water Campus

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials will be in attendance for Monday's ribbon-cutting to mark the ceremonial opening of LSU's Water Campus.

The campus, which is located on River Road in Baton Rouge, held an official opening on Dec. 12, 2017.

The Water Campus is a $60 million urban development project in downtown Baton Rouge and is the home of the Center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions and The Water Institute of the Gulf, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, and the LSU Center for River Studies.

