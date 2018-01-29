St. Vincent de Paul receives $1M for expansion to disaster/emergency services

Officials made a huge announcement Monday for an organization that helps so many in our community.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome delivered the message that $1 million in disaster recovery dollars will be dedicated to the expansion of St. Vincent de Paul's day and disaster/emergency shelter services.

This is happening at the current campus and will be designated as a women's and children's shelter, increasing the number of bed accommodations by 36.

The mayor said recent winter weather reinforces the need for these services.

Groundbreaking for the project is expected to happen in June and should be completed by June of 2019.

