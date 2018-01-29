Police investigate home invasion with shots fired, no injuries - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate home invasion with shots fired, no injuries

Hedgewood Drive in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest Area of Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Hedgewood Drive in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest Area of Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a home invasion in which shots were fired Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to a home on Hedgewood Drive, which is near Sherwood Middle in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area, around 10:30 a.m. 

Investigators said no one was injured.

They have not yet given a description of a possible suspect or whether anything was taken. 

The investigation is ongoing.

