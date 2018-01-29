Police investigate home invasion with shots fired, no injuries

Hedgewood Drive in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest Area of Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating a home invasion in which shots were fired Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to a home on Hedgewood Drive, which is near Sherwood Middle in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area, around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said no one was injured.

They have not yet given a description of a possible suspect or whether anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.