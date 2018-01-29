Secret Service warns financial companies of ATM cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service is warning financial institutions about a type of cyberattack known as jackpotting.
Secret Service officials say the crime involves installing malicious software or hardware at ATMs that force the machines to release large quantities of cash on demand.
They say criminals have been able to find vulnerabilities in financial institutions that operate ATMs, typically stand-alone machines located in pharmacies, big-box retailers and drive-thrus.
The Secret Service says the criminals range from individual actors to international organized crime syndicates.
The Secret Service says authorities have recently obtained credible information about planned jackpotting attacks in the U.S. and have alerted law enforcement and financial institutions.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.More >>
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekMore >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>