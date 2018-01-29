EBRSO asks for help identifying and finding purse snatcher

Detectives are looking for the man who stole a purse from a woman in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at Oak Point Grocery Store in Greenwell Springs.

Surveillance cameras show the victim was walking out of the grocery store when the thief ran up to her from the side of the building and ripped the purse off her arm.

According to investigators, there was a $5,000 hearing aid and cash inside the woman’s purse. They added the thief then jumped in a white pickup truck with another man and they drove off.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 with dark colored hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or identity of the thief is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

