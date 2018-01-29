Deputies arrest suspected grocery store parking lot purse snatcher

Detectives said they have arrested the man they believe stole a purse from a woman in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified him as Cody Hardy, 24. More information will be released later in the day.

Deputies reported it happened at Oak Point Grocery Store in Greenwell Springs.

Surveillance cameras show the victim was walking out of the grocery store when the thief ran up to her from the side of the building and ripped the purse off her arm.

According to investigators, there was a $5,000 hearing aid and cash inside the woman’s purse. They added the thief then jumped in a white pickup truck with another man and they drove off.

The owner of the store, John Sumich, says the store will pick up the cost of the stolen hearing aid. "This is our customers and we appreciate them. We look out for them when they are here. For this customer, unfortunately, she wound up having a very expensive hearing aid in her purse. That is going to be taken care of by us. We are just so thankful that this individual did not hurt our customer," said Sumich. "We have never had anything like this happen in 12 years. Central is a very safe, wonderful place."

"This is not just an offense to that customer alone, it is to each one of us and I promise that anything in my power that this does not happen in the future and that this person is apprehended, it'll be done," said Sumich.

