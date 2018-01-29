Deputies arrest suspected grocery store parking lot purse snatch - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies arrest suspected grocery store parking lot purse snatcher

Surveillance Image of Greenwell Springs Purse Snatcher (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Surveillance Image of Greenwell Springs Purse Snatcher (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives said they have arrested the man they believe stole a purse from a woman in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified him as Cody Hardy, 24. More information will be released later in the day.

Deputies reported it happened at Oak Point Grocery Store in Greenwell Springs.

Surveillance cameras show the victim was walking out of the grocery store when the thief ran up to her from the side of the building and ripped the purse off her arm. 

According to investigators, there was a $5,000 hearing aid and cash inside the woman’s purse. They added the thief then jumped in a white pickup truck with another man and they drove off.

The owner of the store, John Sumich, says the store will pick up the cost of the stolen hearing aid. "This is our customers and we appreciate them. We look out for them when they are here. For this customer, unfortunately, she wound up having a very expensive hearing aid in her purse. That is going to be taken care of by us. We are just so thankful that this individual did not hurt our customer," said Sumich. "We have never had anything like this happen in 12 years. Central is a very safe, wonderful place."

"This is not just an offense to that customer alone, it is to each one of us and I promise that anything in my power that this does not happen in the future and that this person is apprehended, it'll be done," said Sumich.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • LSU professor helping schools across La. revamp PE programs

    LSU professor helping schools across La. revamp PE programs

    Source: RaycomSource: Raycom

    LSU professors are working with physical education teachers across Louisiana to help the state fight its health and obesity ranking, the university announced Tuesday. 

    More >>

    LSU professors are working with physical education teachers across Louisiana to help the state fight its health and obesity ranking, the university announced Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Super Blue Blood Moon: What is it and when will we see it?

    Super Blue Blood Moon: What is it and when will we see it?

    We begin Wednesday, January 31 with a rare lunar trifecta: an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred since 1866. It’s the “Super Blue Blood Moon!“ For the WAFB viewing area, the eclipse will officially begin just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the clear visual effect won’t begin until a little before 6 a.m. Keep in mind that the Moon will be low to the western horizon and on its way to sink behind the horizon as the event progresses...

    More >>

    We begin Wednesday, January 31 with a rare lunar trifecta: an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred since 1866. It’s the “Super Blue Blood Moon!“ For the WAFB viewing area, the eclipse will officially begin just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the clear visual effect won’t begin until a little before 6 a.m. Keep in mind that the Moon will be low to the western horizon and on its way to sink behind the horizon as the event progresses...

    More >>

  • Gretna man freed after serving 38 years for 1979 rape

    Gretna man freed after serving 38 years for 1979 rape

    Source: Nola.comSource: Nola.com
    A Gretna man who has been serving nearly 38 years for a rape charge has been exonerated by DNA evidence.  According to a news release issued by the Innocence Project, Malcolm Alexander has always maintained his innocence of the November 8, 1979, rape of the owner of a new antique store on Whitney Avenue in Gretna.  The victim, who was white, was grabbed from behind in the empty store by a black man and taken to a small, dark, private bathroom in the back of the store where...More >>
    A Gretna man who has been serving nearly 38 years for a rape charge has been exonerated by DNA evidence.  According to a news release issued by the Innocence Project, Malcolm Alexander has always maintained his innocence of the November 8, 1979, rape of the owner of a new antique store on Whitney Avenue in Gretna.  The victim, who was white, was grabbed from behind in the empty store by a black man and taken to a small, dark, private bathroom in the back of the store where...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly