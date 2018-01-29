Boyfriend, girlfriend, plus one other arrested for grocery store parking lot purse snatching

Detectives say they have arrested three people in connection with a purse snatching incident in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man who reportedly took the purse as Cody Hardy, 24. His girlfriend, Savanah Holcomb, 24, and another woman, Katie Sumrall, 25, were also arrested.

Deputies report it happened at Oak Point Grocery Store in Greenwell Springs.

Surveillance cameras show the victim was walking out of the grocery store when Hardy ran up to her from the side of the building and ripped the purse off her arm.

According to investigators, there was a $5,000 hearing aid and cash inside the woman’s purse. They added Hardy then jumped in a white Chevy pickup truck with another person and they drove away.

Officials say Hardy admitted to throwing the victim's purse in a ditch on Flannery Road. Deputies were able to located the victim's purse at this location. The victim's hearing aid was still in the purse, however, $120 cash was missing.

Hardy also reportedly admitted he was the one who snatched the victim's purse and that he, Holcomb, and Sumrall went to the grocery store with the intent to steal someone's purse in order to buy drugs and pay rent.

Holcomb reportedly admitted to being the getaway driver for her boyfriend.

The owner of the store, John Sumich, offered to pick up the cost of the stolen hearing aid before it was recovered. "This is our customers and we appreciate them. We look out for them when they are here. For this customer, unfortunately, she wound up having a very expensive hearing aid in her purse. That is going to be taken care of by us. We are just so thankful that this individual did not hurt our customer," said Sumich. "We have never had anything like this happen in 12 years. Central is a very safe, wonderful place."

"This is not just an offense to that customer alone, it is to each one of us and I promise that anything in my power that this does not happen in the future and that this person is apprehended, it'll be done," said Sumich.

