Alex Azar sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Alex Azar (AY'-zahr) has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretary.
The former drug company executive and official in George W. Bush's administration succeeds former Republican Georgia congressman Tom Price, who resigned last fall following an outcry over his use of costly private charter aircraft for official travel.
Azar's nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services was approved by the Senate last week, largely along party lines.
Azar has said his priorities include curbing the cost of prescription drugs, making health insurance more affordable and available, and confronting the opioid addiction epidemic.
Trump says, "He's going to get those prescription drug prices way down."
Azar spent a decade at Indianapolis-based drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co.
