Pink flamingos flock to LSU Lakes for Mardi Gras

The LSU Lakes were once again covered in pink, as the annual flock of flamingos covered the water Monday morning.

The event promotes Baton Rouge's biggest Mardi Gras Parade, Spanish Town, which will roll through the streets in a few weeks.

Spanish Town organizers put more than a dozen giant, plywood, pink flamingos in the LSU Lakes.

Many people get in boats and paddle out to snag one of the giant birds. Some people have even been known to dive into the frigid waters to collect the keepsakes. Drivers on I-10 also sometimes slow down to see the big flamingos.

The theme for the 2018 parade and ball is "Game of Thongs."

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade will roll at noon on Feb. 10, 2018.

