LSU picks up program's win No. 900 with 70-59 victory over Tennessee

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU women’s basketball team picked up the 900th win in program history by taking down the tenth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols 70-59 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.

The Lady Tigers improved to 13-6 (5-3 SEC) with their second top-15 win of the season while Tennessee fell to 17-4 (5-3 SEC).

Chloe Jackson led LSU with 21 points, adding nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Raigyne Louis contributed 18 points and eight rebounds while Ayana Mitchell added eight points and tied her career high with 16 rebounds.

The Lady Vols jumped out to an early 10-4 lead but LSU remained just within reach for most of the first half. Jackson led the way with seven first-half points for LSU as eight different Lady Tigers put points on the board before halftime.

Tennessee led by double-digits just once in the first half, and LSU trimmed the lead to 31-26 heading into the locker rooms.

A layup from Faustine Aifuwa and a three-pointer from Louis to start the second half tied the game at 31 points apiece. After trading baskets back and forth, a layup from Mitchell put LSU on top for the first time since early in the first quarter, 36-35. Mitchell’s basket was part of a 9-0 LSU run in the third quarter where LSU outscored Tennessee 19-9, taking a 45-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers continued their scoring tear into the fourth quarter, opening on a 8-3 run to increase their lead to ten before Tennessee called timeout with just under seven minutes remaining.

