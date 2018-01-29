LSU finishes second at Metroplex Challenge

For the first time this season, the No. 2 LSU gymnastics team did not take first place at a meet.

The Tigers scored a strong 197.375 at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, TX Saturday night, but that wasn't enough to top No. 4 UCLA, which scored 197.650.

The Tigers still improved to 5-1 overall, as they bested Washington and North Carolina State, the other teams in the meet.

LSU head coach D-D Breaux felt a bit pinched by the judges after the competition, particularly on the floor.

"I really thought Myia [Hambrick] was going to get a 10 on that routine; it was fabulous," Breaux said. "Sarah Finnegan was beautiful at first pass, took a little step, but other than that, a beautiful routine and Kennedi [Edney] nailed the double Arabian. The other two passes were fabulous. I'm not sure why that wasn't a 9.9 or better, so I felt like we were scrapping and scraping and fighting for scores and it was a little bit more organic for some of the other teams here, but that's the kind of stuff that you’ve got to bring on yourself. You’ve got to bring that momentum and create that energy yourself."

