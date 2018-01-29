Slow start puts LSU behind early in 95-70 loss to No. 19 Auburn

Information provided by LSU Sports

AUBURN, AL - The 19th-ranked Auburn Tigers hit their five three-point attempts and got a tip-in on a sixth to blitz LSU at the start of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game and it was a start that took all the air out of the Tigers as Auburn won easily by a score of 95-70 before another sold-out crowd at the Auburn Arena.

The Auburn Tigers now have a full game up on the lead in the SEC at 19-2 and 7-1 overall while LSU dropped to 12-8 and 3-5 in the league. The LSU Tigers must get ready for another difficult road game on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville against the University of Tennessee (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, LSU Sports Radio Network).

The five threes and the tip-in of the missed three-pointer put the Auburn Tigers up 17-6 and Auburn would add two more layups and a three to go up 24-6 just seven minutes into the game. LSU had actually started okay as Duop Reath put LSU up 2-0 and 4-3 with Skylar Mays scoring to make it 6-6 before LSU went almost 5:30 without a point.

Reath was a bright spot in the scoring with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and four made free throws. Randy Onwuasor hit 4-of-6 field goals, including both trey attempts and four free throws to scored 14 points with two assists, three steals and no turnovers in 28 minutes, while Mays finished with 10 points and five assists and just one turnover in 33 minutes.

Auburn was led by Mustapha Heron with 21 points and nine rebounds. Heron hit 8-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-6 three pointers. Dessean Murray had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Bryce Brown hit five treys to score 15 points, Chuma Okeke 14 points and Jared Harper 11.

Auburn shot 54.1 percent for the game and 14-of-32 from the arc, including 11-of-23 in the first half. In the opening half LSU had just 10 rebounds and Auburn had 20 total, including 10 offensive. LSU shot 43.1 percent for the game and 4-of-18 from the arc (22.2%).

Auburn would build 51-32 halftime advantage and outscore LSU 44-38 in the second half.

