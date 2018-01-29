Defensive pressure propels Southern to 61-48 win over Alcorn State

Information provided by Southern Athletics

BATON ROUGE, LA - Senior forward Jared Sam grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and three Jaguars scored in double-figures to defeat the Alcorn State University Braves 61-48, Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Alcorn State (3-6, 7-16) controlled the first ten minutes of the game taking a 13-6 lead on A.J. Mosby's jumper from beyond the arc. The lead would soon fizzle over the next five minutes, as Southern (5-4, 9-13) went on a 9-2 run and tied the game at 15 on a Christopher Thomas layup with five minutes left in the first half. Southern would close the second half outscoring the Braves 9-7 to take a 24-22 lead into halftime.

"We had to play defense. We thought (Alcorn) was a team that plays very explosive offense and they have two guards that went on runs by themselves," said interim head coach Morris Scott.

Southern's defensive pressure ignited a dominant second half performance propelling the Jaguars to their fourth straight win after starting 1-4 in league play.

The Braves opened on an 8-2 run cemented by a Maurice Howard three-pointer which gave Alcorn a 30-26 lead three minutes into the second half. Much like the first half, that momentum was short-lived as Southern responded with a 29-5 run over the next seven minutes to take a 49-35 lead on a Thomas jumper. The Jags recorded four shots from beyond the arc during the seven-minute run.

For the Braves, a 14-point deficit was too much to overcome, despite going on a 13-4 run over the next seven minutes to close the gap at 53-48 but that was as close as Alcorn State would get

Southern closed the game on an 8-0 run and reached above .500 in the SWAC standings at 5-4.

