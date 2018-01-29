7-year-old VA boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat

A 7-year-old boy from Hurt - which is about 30 miles south of Lynchburg - died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.

"I got up this morning, made some coffee, sat on the couch and just lost it again," said Kevin Baynes.

Baynes never thought he would be in this position: burying his second child. Baynes' son, Kevin Jr., wasn't feeling well on Friday. The first grader was sent home from school after throwing up and falling asleep in class.

Saturday morning, his symptoms got worse. The boy's mother rushed him to the hospital.

"They said he had the flu and strep throat. They sent him home with amoxycilin and zofran," said Baynes.

Not even a full 24-hours later, Kevin's older sister found him cold and lifeless. The family tried CPR and the hospital worked to revive him, but it was too late. Kevin Jr. was gone.

The possible culprit? The flu virus.

"I guess when the autopsy comes back, we'll know more," said Baynes.

The Baynes family is working to stay strong, as they plan to bury their child. A 7-year-old who loved to play outside, adored his three siblings and whose favorite game was Minecraft. A child full of happiness and life, who was taken too soon.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs.

In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by three other siblings.

