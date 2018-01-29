LSU, Southern players shine in South team's 45-16 win in Senior Bowl

A host of former Baton Rouge college stars appeared at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in the South team’s 45-16 win in Mobile, AL.

Former LSU wide receiver DJ Chark had a huge performance in the game.

If the week of practice was for scouts and coaches, Saturday was all about the fans and Chark put on a show for them, hauling in five catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Chark expressed confidence in everything he put on tape this week and was proud of the way he capped off his efforts.

"It felt good," Chark said. "I was just having fun the whole time, meeting some great guys, competing hard but it was a great turnout and I was happy how I performed."

The Tigers overall were well represented, with three other athletes in the game. Saturday was sort of a full circle journey for defensive linemen Christian LaCouture and Greg Gilmore, who have been close friends since before they signed with LSU.

"It's crazy because we came in together, now we leave here at the Senior Bowl on the same line," LaCouture said. "It was fun. Honestly, I've know him for eight years now. Recruiting visits, camps, and then finishing out strong here. He's like a brother to me. He's a family member to my family, so I treat him just like blood."

"It was a good opportunity to finish out with my brother; that's it," Gilmore added.

For Southern's Danny Johnson, the entire week was about proving he belonged at this level. After the game, he said he felt like he did that and his versatility really showed. SU fans are accustomed to seeing him play on the outside at corner, but he mostly played on the inside Saturday for the South team. He also shared a moment with his son after the game. He talked a little bit about that as well.

"I feel like I can hold my own against anybody," Johnson said. "I just came here and showcased it. I was just proud I could come here and showcase my talent. And even get the opportunity to come here and participate at the Senior Bowl. Just to be able to see him, you know, I've been out training and here, so it's just a good feeling to see him. I'm just happy to see him."

