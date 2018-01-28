Panera Bread recalls all cream cheese products from U.S. cafes

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – Panera Bread is recalling all of the 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products sold in their U.S bakery-cafes.

Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall was initiated after samples of the 2 oz. cream cheese showed positive results for Listeria.

The products included in the recall have an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018.

The following items are affected:

2 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties: Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

8 oz. Cream Cheese Varieties Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese, Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.

Panera President and CEO Blaine Hurst released a statement regarding the recall.

The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility. Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.

