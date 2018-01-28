Waterways in Ascension, Livingston parishes reopen; Tangi remains closed

Waterways in multiple parishes closed Monday morning after a weekend of heavy rain pounded much of the WAFB viewing area. Now, some of those waterways are reopening.

Ascension Parish - Waterways will reopen Thursday, February 1 at 6 a.m.

Livingston Parish - Waterways will reopen Thursday, February 1 at 6 a.m.

Tangipahoa Parish - Closed until further notice

Ascension Parish officials say there is an excess of floating debris in the water as a result of the recent heavy rains. Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire Department reported the closure is due to rising waters and will remain in effect until further notice.

