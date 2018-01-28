Ascension, Livingston waterways closing after heavy rain

Waterways in two parishes will be closing Monday morning after a weekend of heavy rains pounded much of the WAFB viewing area.

All inland waterways will be closed in Ascension Parish beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, January 29. Officials say there is an excess of floating debris in the water as a result of the recent heavy rains.

Livingston Parish waterways will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday as well. Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire Department say the closure is due to rising waters and will remain in effect until further notice.

