Multiple parishes to close waterways Monday after heavy rains

Officials from the Ascension Parish Government say all inland waterways will be closing after a weekend of heavy rains.More >>
Officials from the Ascension Parish Government say all inland waterways will be closing after a weekend of heavy rains.More >>
A parade for man's best friend happened in Downtown Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon.More >>
A parade for man's best friend happened in Downtown Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, January 28.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, January 28.More >>
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge celebrated its 160th anniversary Sunday morning.More >>
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge celebrated its 160th anniversary Sunday morning.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
It was already expected to be a tough, physical game at Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks women's basketball team faced off in their hot rivalry against the Missouri Tigers.More >>
It was already expected to be a tough, physical game at Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks women's basketball team faced off in their hot rivalry against the Missouri Tigers.More >>
One new billboard featuring a Memphis rap artist is down less than a day after it was put up.More >>
One new billboard featuring a Memphis rap artist is down less than a day after it was put up.More >>