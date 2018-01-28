Multiple parishes close waterways after heavy rains - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Multiple parishes close waterways after heavy rains

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Waterways in multiple parishes closed Monday morning after a weekend of heavy rains pounded much of the WAFB viewing area.

  • Ascension Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • Tangipahoa Parish

All inland waterways closed in Ascension Parish at 6 a.m. Officials said there is an excess of floating debris in the water as a result of the recent heavy rains.

Livingston Parish waterways also closed starting at 6 a.m. Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire Department reported the closure is due to rising waters and will remain in effect until further notice.

