Multiple parishes close waterways after heavy rains

Waterways in multiple parishes closed Monday morning after a weekend of heavy rains pounded much of the WAFB viewing area.

Ascension Parish

Livingston Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

All inland waterways closed in Ascension Parish at 6 a.m. Officials said there is an excess of floating debris in the water as a result of the recent heavy rains.

Livingston Parish waterways also closed starting at 6 a.m. Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire Department reported the closure is due to rising waters and will remain in effect until further notice.

