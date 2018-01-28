Assumption Parish activates emergency 'No Wake Zone' ordinance; - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Assumption Parish activates emergency 'No Wake Zone' ordinance; Tangipahoa Parish waterways remains closed

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said the Emergency No Wake Zone ordinance has been activated due to increasing water levels.

Waterways in some areas were closed after heavy rains.

  • Tangipahoa Parish - Closed until further notice

RIVER STAGES

More #FirstAlert Weather

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:30:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:24:30 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:21:12 GMT
    (Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...(Allentown Police Department via AP). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu, left, and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-...

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

    Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly