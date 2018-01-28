Ascension Parish inland waterways closing after heavy rains - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ascension Parish inland waterways closing after heavy rains

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Officials from the Ascension Parish Government say all inland waterways will be closing after a weekend of heavy rains.

All inland waterways will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, January 29. Officials say there is an excess of floating debris in the water as a result of the recent heavy rains.

