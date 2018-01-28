Man's best friend marches downtown at Krewe of Mutts parade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

A parade for man's best friend happened in Downtown Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon.

The Krewe of Mutts marched through Downtown Baton Rouge at 2:00 p.m.

This particular Krewe is organized by the Capitol Area Welfare Society. It is a fundraiser for their community outreach spay and neuter program.

