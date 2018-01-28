Fire shuts down LA Hwy 182 in Patterson, authorities say

LA Hwy 182 in Patterson has been shut down due to a fire on Lincoln Dr., St. Mary Parish officials say.

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies are assisting fire departments at the scene of a fire on Lincoln Dr. in Patterson.

Officials say LA Hwy 182 at Patterson High School to Willow Bend Lane is currently shut down. Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel are on the scene.

There are no reported injuries in the fire that have been reported at this time.

