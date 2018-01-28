Search underway for Louisiana hunters in Mississippi

Authorities from Zachary are currently in Mississippi looking for three reported missing Louisiana hunters involved in a hunting accident.

Zachary Mayor David Amrhein confirms that a search and rescue team from the city and the Zachary fire chief are in Woodville Mississippi looking for three Louisiana hunters.

Amrhein says they were in a duck blind that capsized.

Woodville is located in Wilkinson County, roughly an hour drive from Baton Rouge.

WAFB has a crew on the way.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

