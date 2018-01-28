Search underway for Louisiana hunters in Mississippi

LA Hwy 182 in Patterson has been shut down due to a fire on Lincoln Dr., St. Mary Parish officials say.More >>
Authorities from Zachary are currently in Mississippi looking for three reported missing Louisiana hunters involved in a hunting accident.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help after a man was killed and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting on Scenic Hwy.More >>
Police have in custody a man who they say was part of an organized ring that committed multiple skimming and credit card cloning schemes throughout Southern Louisiana. One financial institution claims $100,000 in losses due to the scheme.More >>
For Mr. Ronnie, this Saturday has turned to a day of yard work.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
Authorities from Zachary are currently in Mississippi looking for three reported missing Louisiana hunters involved in a hunting accident.More >>
