Search underway for Louisiana hunters in Mississippi

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities from Zachary are currently in Mississippi looking for three reported missing Louisiana hunters involved in a hunting accident.

Zachary Mayor David Amrhein confirms that a search and rescue team from the city and the Zachary fire chief are in Woodville Mississippi looking for three Louisiana hunters.

Amrhein says they were in a duck blind that capsized.

Woodville is located in Wilkinson County, roughly an hour drive from Baton Rouge.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

