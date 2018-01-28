2 adults, child found dead after hunting accident; adults identified

Search and rescue operations underway in Woodville, MS after 3 Louisiana hunters were reported missing. (Source: WAFB)

Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.

The Zachary Police Department identified the adult victims as Darrin Vince and Madaline Hemba. Officials said Vince is the brother of one of the department's reserve officers and Hemba worked for the city of Zachary. They also asked for members of the community to keep the victims' families in their thoughts and prayers.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported it received the first calls around 6:30 a.m. about a possible drowning on the Buffalo River in the Fort Adams area. The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office took the lead on the investigation.

Deputies said four people were getting off one boat into a second boat being used as a duck blind on the river when the second boat capsized. One of the hunters got out safely and has been assessed by medics.

Search and recovery efforts found the bodies of a man, his sister-in-law, her child, and a dog that are believed to have gotten trapped under the boat and blind.

The bodies were recovered at around 3 p.m., according to Woodville Police Chief Jessie Stewart.

Officials said the blind was in an area of the river that's about 7 feet deep, and approximate the temperature of the water to be about 49 degrees Sunday morning.

It is unknown whether they had on life jackets.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including the Mississippi Department Wildlife and Fisheries, Zachary Fire Department, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, East Side Dive Team from Baton Rouge, Woodville Police Department, and Woodville Fire Department.

Woodville is located in Wilkinson County, roughly an hour drive from Baton Rouge.

