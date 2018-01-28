Man dead, woman injured in shooting at store on Scenic Hwy.

Police are asking for the public's help after a man was killed and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting on Scenic Hwy.

Detectives with Baton Rouge Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. at Wayne Mini Mart located at the 890 Scenic Hwy.

According to police, Byron Jenkins, 36, of Baton Rouge, was found in the parking lot of suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Jenkins died at the scene, police say.

Investigators later learned a 23-year-old woman was also shot and went to a local hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

BRPD says there are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

