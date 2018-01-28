Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Women's rights, gun violence, the dreamers and Donald Trump all made it to the Grammy Awards stage in pre-planned segments.More >>
Women's rights, gun violence, the dreamers and Donald Trump all made it to the Grammy Awards stage in pre-planned segments.More >>
Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.More >>
Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.More >>
Emmy and Tony-winning actress Cherry Jones is joining Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale in a very important roleMore >>
Emmy and Tony-winning actress Cherry Jones is joining Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale in a very important roleMore >>
Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.More >>
Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.More >>
Academy Award winner Brie Larson is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s Captain MarvelMore >>
Academy Award winner Brie Larson is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019’s Captain MarvelMore >>
Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
No word on a premiere date yet, but the pilot of Netflix's newest fantasy is ready to goMore >>
No word on a premiere date yet, but the pilot of Netflix's newest fantasy is ready to goMore >>
Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17More >>
Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17More >>
There are plenty of awards that honor the best of the prior year’s films and the latest Transformers movie won't get any of themMore >>
There are plenty of awards that honor the best of the prior year’s films and the latest Transformers movie won't get any of themMore >>
February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.More >>
February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.More >>
The cost of doing business with Kevin Spacey was pretty high for Netflix back when House of Cards started, but it turns out the cost of not doing business with Spacey is even greaterMore >>
The cost of doing business with Kevin Spacey was pretty high for Netflix back when House of Cards started, but it turns out the cost of not doing business with Spacey is even greaterMore >>
WWE star John Cena has dipped his toes into the acting waters before, but his latest project could be his magnum opusMore >>
WWE star John Cena has dipped his toes into the acting waters before, but his latest project could be his magnum opusMore >>