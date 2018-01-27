Weather prompts residents to prepare for the worst

For Mr. Ronnie, this Saturday has turned to a day of yard work.More >>
For Mr. Ronnie, this Saturday has turned to a day of yard work.More >>
Rep. Garret Graves has already gained an opponent in this year's race for Congress.More >>
Rep. Garret Graves has already gained an opponent in this year's race for Congress.More >>
Late Friday night, Mexican authorities called off the search for a woman who went overboard during a cruise on the Carnival Triumph last Sunday.More >>
Late Friday night, Mexican authorities called off the search for a woman who went overboard during a cruise on the Carnival Triumph last Sunday.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday morning that the Department of Public Works is making sand and sandbags available due to continued rain expected in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday morning that the Department of Public Works is making sand and sandbags available due to continued rain expected in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Latest River Stages & ForecastsMore >>
Click here to get the latest river stages, flood info and forecasts.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.More >>
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David RuthMore >>
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David RuthMore >>
Charlotte Fire officials say they're continuing their 24-hour operations as crews scour the area in a massive search for the boy.More >>
Charlotte Fire officials say they're continuing their 24-hour operations as crews scour the area in a massive search for the boy.More >>