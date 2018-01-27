Kochs to spend $20 million to promote tax overhaul

By STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) - The political network backed by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch plan to spend $20 million to promote the tax overhaul recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The investment marks an early focus of the Koch brothers' 2018 political strategy.
The Kochs' chief lieutenants previewed the strategy Saturday, the first day of a three-day private donor retreat at a luxury resort in the California desert. They previously announced plans to spend between $300 million and $400 million on politics and policy. The GOP's House and Senate majorities are at stake this fall.
Weekend attendees include two governors and five members of Congress, all Republicans.
To help promote the tax overhaul, the Koch network will host rallies across the country, phone banks and run television and internet ads.
