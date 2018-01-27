Mexican Navy calls off search for woman who went overboard a cruise ship

Late Friday night, Mexican authorities called off the search for a woman who went overboard during a cruise on the Carnival Triumph last Sunday, according to a report from KATC.com.

44-year-old Lafayette native Juwanna Brooks went overboard in the Gulf of Mexican nearly a week ago. The Mexican Navy was leading the search.

Her mother, Marilyn Winfrey, was informed of the news Friday afternoon. She also told KATC this was Juwanna's first cruise, a Christmas present from her husband of 13 years.

When the cruise ship returned to New Orleans Thursday, passengers said they noticed Juwanna and her husband arguing at dinner before being escorted out by security about 30 minutes before she went overboard.

The FBI in New Orleans is investigating the death.

