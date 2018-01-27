EBR Parish offers sandbags due to flood conditions

Latest River Stages & ForecastsMore >>
Click here to get the latest river stages, flood info and forecasts.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday morning that the Department of Public Works is making sand and sandbags available due to continued rain expected in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday morning that the Department of Public Works is making sand and sandbags available due to continued rain expected in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A woman was found shot to death in a car Friday night, according to investigators. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Alfreda Mills, 40, of Baton Rouge.More >>
A woman was found shot to death in a car Friday night, according to investigators. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Alfreda Mills, 40, of Baton Rouge.More >>
A fire at a vacant house late Friday night has been ruled arson.More >>
A fire at a vacant house late Friday night has been ruled arson.More >>
As the city digs deeper on a proposal to close some railroad crossings while upgrading others, questions over whether cutting off access to certain streets will derail response times for first responders have cropped up.More >>
As the city digs deeper on a proposal to close some railroad crossings while upgrading others, questions over whether cutting off access to certain streets will derail response times for first responders have cropped up.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>