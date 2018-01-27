EBR Parish offers sandbags due to flood conditions

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday morning that the Department of Public Works is making sand and sandbags available due to continued rain expected in the Baton Rouge area.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can get sandbags at the following locations:

BREC's Hartley/Vey Park at 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park at 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Flannery Road Park at 801 Flannery Road

The sandbags will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said residents must bring their own shovels.

