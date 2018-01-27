The Latest: Lt. Gov. says MSU should set up fund for victims

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP). The shadows of Michigan State University students Connor Meston, left, Faith Hatt and Blake Johnson appear on "the rock" as they take time to read every hand-painted name near the center of the university'...

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling on Michigan State University to establish a fund to compensate victims of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

Calley tells the Detroit Free Press that the fund "will likely need hundreds of millions of dollars."

He also says Michigan State attorneys should stop fighting lawsuits filed by the victims and should instead move to settle them.

Calley says the university needs to make a "dramatic shift in policies."

Calley is Attorney General Bill Schuette's main rival for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor, and is a close ally of current Gov. Rick Snyder.

___

1:15 p.m.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says an investigation into Michigan State University's handling of sexual abuse claims against sports doctor Larry Nassar will find out who knew what and when, who took action, and who failed to do so.

Schuette said at a news conference Saturday that the independent probe will shine a bright light on every corner of the university.

Michigan State's Board of Trustees asked for Schuette to investigate. The aspiring governor responded by saying he doesn't need their advice and that they should be the last ones providing any.

Schuette says that taking part in the probe will be some of the top investigators in his office and the state police, and a former prosecutor with 40-plus years of experience.

___

12:30 p.m.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is conducting an investigation into how much Michigan State University officials knew about claims of sexual abuse by patients of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Schuette, who is running for governor, told reporters Saturday that "it is abundantly clear that a full and complete investigation of what happened at Michigan State from the president's office down is required."

The announcement comes a day after athletic director Mark Hollis retired amid sharp criticism of the East Lansing school's response to the allegations. School president Lou Anna Simon resigned Wednesday.

Nassar, a former Michigan State employee and gymnastics doctor for the U.S. Olympic team, was sentenced this week to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

___

11:50 a.m.

Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.

The patient, Amanda Thomashow, received an abbreviated version of the 2014 report, which found that Nassar's conduct wasn't sexual in nature and therefore didn't violate the school's sexual harassment policy.

But the Lansing State Journal and The Detroit News report that the school didn't give Thomashow the rest of its findings. Among them were that Nassar's failure to explain the "invasive, sensitive procedures" he was using and to obtain prior consent from patients "is opening the practice up to liability and is exposing patients to unnecessary trauma based on the possibility of perceived inappropriate sexual misconduct."

A school spokesman says Thomashow was told the investigation had resulted in recommended policy changes at the Sports Medicine clinic where Nassar worked.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes. He also worked for USA Gymnastics.

___

12:25 a.m.

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

After an ESPN report detailed various allegations involving Spartans football and basketball players, Dantonio addressed reporters Friday night.

Dantonio says "any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false." The coach also says each incident mentioned in the report was documented by either police or the university's Title IX office.

Earlier Friday, MSU athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement. USA Gymnastics also confirmed that its entire board of directors would resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The moves came two days after the university president resigned over the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against convicted former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

