Investigators rule arson as the cause of vacant house fire

A fire at a vacant house late Friday night has been ruled arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Linden Street, which runs between West Brookstown Drive and East Brookstown Drive south of Prescott Road, around 11:30 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

He added the house had heavy fire and smoke damage.

