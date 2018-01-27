From the First Alert Weather Team

Rain is likely through most of the day today. Periods of heavy rain will also occur across the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area. The good news is that severe weather won't be an issue. But with the heavy rain threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire WAFB viewing area until 9 p.m.

Widespread 2" to 3" of rain is expected with a few spots picking up as much as 4" to 5". These high rain amounts could cause flash flooding of low lying flood prone areas like ditches, streams, bayous, and poorly drained roadways and yards. If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around.

Rain coverage and intensity will begin to decrease by this evening. A few lingering sprinkles will be possible Sunday, but Sunday will be a completely dry day for most. Clouds will be slow to clear, so temperatures will stay near 60° for most of the day. A cooling trend will occur as we start the new work/school week.

Expect cold morning starts in the low to mid 30°s Tuesday and Wednesday. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge could flirt with a light freeze both mornings. Warmer temperatures will occur as we end the week. All will stay dry through the first half of the work week. By the end of our work week, a cold front and storm system will approach. Scattered showers are expected Thursday night and through portions of Friday.

