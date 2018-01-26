Woman found shot to death in car on South Boulevard

A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on South Boulevard (Source: WAFB)

A woman was reportedly found shot to death in a vehicle on South Boulevard Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called out to the 800 block of South Boulevard near Iberville Street around 10 p.m. on Friday, January 26. The coroner was also called out to the scene. BRPD officials say one female victim was fatally shot.

