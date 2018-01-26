Woman found shot to death in car on South Boulevard - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman found shot to death in car on South Boulevard

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on South Boulevard (Source: WAFB) A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on South Boulevard (Source: WAFB)
A female victim was fatally shot on South Boulevard (Source: WAFB) A female victim was fatally shot on South Boulevard (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A woman was reportedly found shot to death in a vehicle on South Boulevard Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called out to the 800 block of South Boulevard near Iberville Street around 10 p.m. on Friday, January 26. The coroner was also called out to the scene. BRPD officials say one female victim was fatally shot.

The woman was reportedly found dead in a vehicle.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly