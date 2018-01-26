Driver cited in wreck that left 18-wheeler dangling off interstate; huge delays

An 18-wheeler hangs off the side of I-10 W at Acadian after a wreck

Traffic on Friday evening was a mess. Around 4:45 p.m., a wreck happened on I-10 near the Acadian Thruway exit.

The wreck left the cab of an 18-wheeler dangling over the guardrail.

Two westbound lanes of traffic were closed for hours, causing massive delays from Airline Highway, past the I-10/12 split.

Around 7 p.m., officials said they believe the lanes would be closed for another hour and a half. Officers will monitor the progress and attempt to allow traffic to pass once it is safe.

Investigators believe a Ford F-350 was traveling in the center lane of I-10 West when a tire blew out. The truck then ran into the 18-wheeler in the inside lane, causing the front-end of the 18-wheeler to jump up and over and the barricade, leaving it hanging halfway off.

The driver of the F-350, Roger Fredieu, of Marksville, was cited for failure to maintain control.

No one was injured, according to BRPD.

