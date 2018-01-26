State health officials urge residents to get flu shot

Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Poirrier has been the organizer of welcome parties for LSU's newest international students each semester. She has volunteered for the International Hospitality Foundation (IHF) for half a century.More >>
Poirrier has been the organizer of welcome parties for LSU's newest international students each semester. She has volunteered for the International Hospitality Foundation (IHF) for half a century.More >>
Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E will headline the 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival on April 7 and 8 in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E will headline the 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival on April 7 and 8 in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health estimate between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be hospitalized this flu season. They are offering all residents who have not gotten the flu vaccine a chance to get it on their dime.More >>
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health estimate between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be hospitalized this flu season. They are offering all residents who have not gotten the flu vaccine a chance to get it on their dime.More >>
Baton Rouge General will welcome Dr. Clay Couvillon and the Dental Oncology Center of Louisiana to the Bluebonnet campus in an expansion of its cancer program, the hospital announced Friday.More >>
Baton Rouge General will welcome Dr. Clay Couvillon and the Dental Oncology Center of Louisiana to the Bluebonnet campus in an expansion of its cancer program, the hospital announced Friday.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.More >>
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.More >>
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.More >>
Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.More >>