Baton Rouge General expands cancer program with dental care

Baton Rouge General will welcome Dr. Clay Couvillon and the Dental Oncology Center of Louisiana to the Bluebonnet campus in an expansion of its cancer program, the hospital announced Friday.

This addition comes after BRG announced plans to expand its Pennington Cancer Center with a 32,000-square foot expansion and centralization of its cancer services, including radiation, chemotherapy, imaging, clinic space, hematology/oncology, nutritional support, and clinical trials. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring with a 2019 completion date.

Dr. Couvillon and his team will focus on reducing and managing the oral side effects that come along with radiation treatment and chemotherapy.

“While chemotherapy kills cancer, it can also damage normal cells – including ones in the mouth,” Stephen Mumford, Vice President of Operations at Baton Rouge General said in a statement. “Giving our patients access to a dentist who focuses on treating patients with these side effects will help improve their well-being on their cancer journey.”

Dr. Couvillon is one of the few dentists in the south who focuses on the dental care of cancer patients.

His team will help cancer patients who have dental issues like broken or sensitive teeth, dry mouth, side effects of stem cell transplant therapy, or other oral health concerns. The program will help cancer patients who are interested in a thorough dental evaluation.

A native of Marksville, Dr. Couvillon earned his undergraduate degree in Microbiology from LSU in 1997 and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from LSU School of Dentistry in 2004.

“A dentist focused on the needs of our oncology patients will be an invaluable resource,” Dr. William Russell, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at BRG’s Pennington Cancer Center said in a statement. “Now along with centralizing our comprehensive cancer services, we are able to address another essential need that can improve cancer patients’ quality of life.”

Dr. Couvillon will practice in the Radiation Oncology area of BRG’s Pennington Cancer Center every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 8585 Picardy Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70809 near Entrance 3. He will also provide his services to BRG cancer patients at his private practice, Sullivan Dental Center in St. Francisville.

