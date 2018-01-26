Former Gonzales district fire chief sentenced to 8 years in jail on child porn charges

Former Gonzales District Fire Chief Kristopher Johnson, 37, was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

Johnson will also be required to serve a 7-year term of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence.

The Department of Justice reports the investigation began when law enforcement discovered that a Gmail user with several email addresses, including kjohnson@gonzalesfd.com, had uploaded images of child pornography to an online photo account. Investigators were able to trace the IP address back to Johnson's home.

After searching Johnson's home, investigators found child porn on Johnson's cell phone and iPad.

When interviewed, Johnson admitted to going to various websites to view child porn, trading child porn via Google, and viewing child porn that supposedly showed the juvenile niece of another person he was communicating with online. Investigators also found Johnson had texted multiple images of children being sexually abused to another person via a texting app.

"Online child sexual exploitation investigations and prosecutions are a priority for this office. Johnson's sentence appropriately reflects the seriousness of these crimes and the need to deter other inclined to engage in similar activity. I greatly appreciate the excellent and hard work of the prosecutors and agents who handles these challenging cases," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.