Former Gonzales district fire chief sentenced to 8 years in jail on child porn charges

Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Baton Rouge General will welcome Dr. Clay Couvillon and the Dental Oncology Center of Louisiana to the Bluebonnet campus in an expansion of its cancer program, the hospital announced Friday.More >>
Former Gonzales District Fire Chief Kristopher Johnson, 37, was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department says one officer has been disciplined and two others remain under investigation amid allegations the officers claimed pay for time they did not actually work.More >>
Three people are now in custody after a stolen car crashed into a church during a police pursuit Friday morning, authorities say.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
