BRPD Payroll Probe: 1 officer disciplined, 2 others remain under investigation

The Baton Rouge Police Department says one officer has been disciplined and two others remain under investigation amid allegations the officers claimed pay for time they did not actually work.

The officer who has been disciplined will be allowed to remain on the force, the department says.

BRPD released only basic details about case Friday after being asked by WAFB for a status update earlier in the week.

BRPD spokesman, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, says an internal affairs investigation against Officer Jamie Strahan has been concluded and that “disciplinary action has been taken.”

When pressed for more details, the spokesman asked that WAFB submit a formal public records request for the information. WAFB submitted that request early Friday afternoon and the city sent an email to confirm it has been received and will be processed.

As for the other two officers, BRPD says the investigation into the second officer has concluded, but “disciplinary action hasn’t been taken just yet.”

The probe into the third officer is on hold because that officer is out on unrelated leave, the spokesman said. “It will be concluded and [the] process will continue upon the return to work,” McKneely said.

The names of the other two officers were not released by BPRD.

The 9News Investigators were first to report about the case last November. At the time, Mckneely said he was not “at liberty to discuss specifics because we aren't sure if policy violations have occurred."

"If policy violations did occur, we will discuss them at the conclusion of the investigation,” he said last November.

In the public records request filed Friday, WAFB asked for the following information:

Names of all officers involved

Accusations against all officers involved

Results of the internal affairs investigation into each officer involved

Disciplinary action taken, if any, against the officers involved

The BRPD probe comes on the heels of three Louisiana State Police troopers being placed on leave because of allegations that they were at home for multiple hours while being paid.

The LSP allegations were brought about as the result of a 7-month undercover investigation by reporter, Lee Zurik. His series of reports was broadcast on WAFB and other Raycom Media television stations in Louisiana late last year.

