Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E to headline 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival

Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E will headline the 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival on April 7 and 8 in downtown Baton Rouge.

The international river festival will be held the Mississippi Riverfront, beginning at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum. The festival continues towards the exterior main stage by the USS Kidd, to the International Stage and Arts Fair inside of the Belle of Baton Rouge.

The theme of this year’s festival will be “Baton Rouge to Brazil: Where the Mississippi meets the Amazon.” The festival will feature the incredible talent of Brazilian entertainers, Casa Samba, a world-renowned children’s showcase featuring calliope Puppets, Louisiana’s own Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, gypsy jazz band the Hot Club of Baton Rouge, and many more artists.

“Ebb and Flow brings out what is best about Baton Rouge. This multi-faceted, free festival brands Louisiana’s capital city as one that is connected to the world, to the Mississippi River, and to individuals in a way that is appealing to visitors, tourists and residents alike through arts,culture and the economy”, said Renee Chatelain, President and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, which sponsors the festival.

Legendary Hip-Hop artist and DJ, Grandmaster Flash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Organizers of the festival describe his live show as a celebration of Hip Hop’s most formative decade, the 1970s.

Known as the “Queen of Percussion,” Sheila E has collaborated with other major artists over the decades such as Prince, Cyndi Lauper, Phil Collins, and Beyoncé. Sheila E is best known for her singles “The Glamorous Life”, “Hold Me”, “Holly Rock,” and “A Love Bizarre” with Prince.

For more information about the festival visit https://www.ebbandflowbr.org

