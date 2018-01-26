From the First Alert Forecast Team

Friday’s clouds managed to deliver a few light to moderate showers during the middle of the day, and those rain chances will increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Saturday is shaping up to be close to a complete wash out, with rain expected throughout the day. After a morning start in the upper 50s for the Red Stick, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s for the afternoon, even with the showers and occasional rumbles of thunder. As we have said for a number of days now, severe weather is not a serious concern for Saturday, however, the latest guidance is now hinting at area rains could run on the order of 2” to 4” with locally higher totals, a bit higher than we were thinking just 24 hours ago.

Be ready for pockets of standing water around the area on Saturday and into Sunday, but the rain should be spread out sufficiently to minimize the threats for serious flooding. In addition, while area rivers and bayous are certain to show big rises given these kinds of rain totals, we do not anticipate river levels to become a real concern. That assumes of course that rain totals generally stay at or below 4” across the region.

We still anticipate some lingering rains into Sunday morning, but most or all the rain should end by midday. In fact, with some afternoon clearing, we could even see some peeks of sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Look for a morning start on Sunday in the low to mid 50s with an afternoon high in the low to mid 60s. We are keeping fingers crossed that everything turns out fine for Sunday’s downtown Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade and festivities.

Plan for sunny skies on Monday with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, becoming partly cloudy on Wednesday. The current First Alert Forecast has highs in the low 60s for Monday and Wednesday, but only getting into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday. More importantly, we could see low to mid 30s for morning sunrises on Tuesday and Wednesday around metro Baton Rouge, which means that areas north of the Capital City could flirt with a brief, light freeze for one or both of those mornings.

A cold front arriving late Thursday and early Friday will be our next regional rainmaker. We think the outlook for next weekend should be a mainly dry one for area Carnival parades.

