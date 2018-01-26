From social media to push alerts, customize your content from WAFB

So many different platforms to view WAFB content (Source: WAFB)

There are so many ways to get information and you can customize the way in which the information is delivered.

Facebook recently made some changes to its algorithm, so it could be harder to see local news stories that are important to you.

Don't worry, you can fix that!

FACEBOOK:

Here are some step-by-step instructions to move the WAFB pages back into your news feed.

On your mobile device, open the Facebook app and look for three lines (at the bottom in iOS devices and in the top right for Android).

Press the SETTINGS tab and touch the option that says NEWS FEED PREFERENCE.

Tap PRIORITIZE WHO TO SEE FIRST tab.

Select WAFB, WAFB First Alert Weather, and WAFB Sports. A blue star will show up next to the icon. Hit done when you're finished.

To do this on a desktop, you'll need to start by going to the drop down menu at the top of the page (It looks like an arrow). You can go directly to the NEWS FEED PREFERENCES.

TWITTER:

If you want to get a notification every time we send out a tweet, you can do that!

First, open the Twitter app and go to WAFB, WAFB Traffic, WAFB Sports, WAFB First Alert Weather.

When you get to the page, click on the icon that looks like a bell with a plus symbol. This will open the ACCOUNT NOTIFICATIONS. Click ALL TWEETS.

To do this on a desktop, you'll need to click the three dots. Select TURN ON MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS.

Also, get to know the WAFB team. They all have Facebook page and Twitter accounts and they all focus on different areas of the news.

PUSH ALERTS:

We have several mobile apps and you can customize the type of push notifications that will go to your phone.

Once you download the app, tap on the three lines located in the top left corner of the app. At the very bottom of the list you'll see the SETTINGS tab.

Once you tap the tab, you'll see a list notification types that we will send out. You can select or deselect the ones you want.

And if you have any questions, feel free to send us a message by CLICKING HERE.

