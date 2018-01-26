Dunkin' Donuts locations in Baton Rouge now closed

The two Baton Rouge locations of Dunkin' Donuts have closed (Source: dunkindonuts.com)

The two locations of Dunkin' Donuts in Baton Rouge have closed.

The company had locations on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Florida Boulevard. Both locations closed recently. The company has said they hope to reopen locations in Baton Rouge in the future.

The company released the following statement about the closures:

The Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge have closed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal guests. We are committed to serving our guests in Louisiana, and hope to open restaurants in Baton Rouge again in the future.

