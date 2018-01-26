Dudley DeBosier hands out hot chocolate to drivers to share random act of kindness

Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department says one officer has been disciplined and two others remain under investigation amid allegations the officers claimed pay for time they did not actually work.More >>
Three people are now in custody after a stolen car crashed into a church during a police pursuit Friday morning, authorities say.More >>
Grandmaster Flash and Sheila E will headline the 2018 Ebb and Flow Festival on April 7 and 8 in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The two locations of Dunkin' Donuts in Baton Rouge have closed.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
